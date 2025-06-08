Naomi Wins Women’s Money In The Bank 2025

Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY may want to keep a close eye on their backs — because Naomi is now holding the ultimate wildcard in the WWE women’s division.

At WWE Money In The Bank 2025 the veteran superstar captured the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase in a hard-fought, multi-woman ladder match.

This marks a major career moment for Naomi, as she competed in her fifth Money in the Bank ladder match — tying the all-time record held by Becky Lynch and Natalya. And this time, she made it count.

By securing the briefcase, Naomi now holds a guaranteed shot at a WWE Women’s World Championship at any time, any place of her choosing. Whether she targets Tiffany Stratton (WWE Women’s Champion), IYO SKY (WWE Women’s World Champion), or someone else down the line, the glow could be shining bright at the top of the division very soon.

This win not only reinforces Naomi’s veteran status but also reestablishes her as a top contender heading into the summer.

Stay locked in to PWMania.com for complete WWE Money In The Bank 2025 results, backstage reactions, and exclusive coverage throughout the weekend.