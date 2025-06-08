WWE WrestleMania 42 Officially Set For Las Vegas In April 2026

It’s official: WrestleMania is returning to Las Vegas.

During Saturday night’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event, WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 42 will once again emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the two-night spectacle scheduled for Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The announcement puts an end to recent speculation and cements Las Vegas as the host city for WrestleMania for the second consecutive year, following the massive success of WrestleMania 41 at the same venue in April 2025.

This will mark the third time overall that Las Vegas has hosted the Showcase of the Immortals.

Originally, WWE had planned for New Orleans to host WrestleMania 42, but the company has since shifted plans. As part of a revised agreement, New Orleans will now host the Money in the Bank premium live event in August 2026 instead.

With Las Vegas once again playing host, fans can expect another high-stakes weekend filled with championship bouts, celebrity appearances, and WrestleMania Week festivities in one of the most electric cities in the world.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all upcoming details on WrestleMania 42, ticket information, travel packages, and more exclusive coverage.