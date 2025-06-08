Becky Lynch Captures WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship At MITB

In a physical, emotionally-charged showdown, Becky Lynch lived up to her “Big Time Becks” legacy by defeating Lyra Valkyria to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

The match featured back-and-forth action, resilience, and a thunderous Super Man-Handle Slam off the ropes that finally sealed the deal for Lynch — though Valkyria came close to surviving time and time again.

Per the pre-match stipulation, the defeated champion was required to raise Lynch’s hand in the center of the ring. Valkyria fulfilled the condition, showing a flash of humility — but Lynch wasn’t done.

“The Man” demanded that Valkyria not only raise her hand but also strap the championship belt around her waist. Valkyria hesitated but complied — only to deliver one final message of defiance.

In a shocking moment, Lyra Valkyria snapped, dropping Becky Lynch on her head and standing tall over the fallen champion. The segment ended with Valkyria regaining some dignity despite the loss, leaving fans buzzing about what comes next in their intense rivalry.

Stay with PWMania.com for complete WWE Money In The Bank 2025 results, exclusive backstage updates, and the latest fallout from one of WWE’s biggest nights of the year.