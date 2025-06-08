Seth Rollins Wins 2025 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

John Cena and “Main Event” Jey Uso may want to keep their heads on a swivel — because Seth Rollins now holds the most unpredictable weapon in WWE.

At WWE Money In The Bank 2025, held on Saturday, June 7, inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, Seth “Freakin” Rollins climbed the ladder and retrieved the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase, securing a guaranteed world title opportunity at any time, any place of his choosing.

The victory positions Rollins to target either of WWE’s top champions — with both Cena and Uso firmly in his sights.

This marks yet another high-profile accolade for the decorated veteran, whose resume already includes multiple world title reigns and WrestleMania moments. Now, with the briefcase in hand, Rollins becomes the biggest wildcard in the title scene heading into the summer and beyond.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full WWE Money In The Bank 2025 results, exclusive backstage notes, and in-depth coverage from this year’s high-stakes event.