WWE Announces New “Next In Line” Class Featuring Sons Of Wrestling Legends

WWE has unveiled the latest group of collegiate athletes to join its “Next In Line” (NIL) program, and the newest class includes some major second-generation names poised to carry on their family legacies in the squared circle.

As first reported by USA Today, WWE’s newest NIL class features the sons of three wrestling legends:

Brock Rechsteiner, son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, currently plays football at Jacksonville State University.

Jacob Henry, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, is a standout dual-sport athlete at the University of Oklahoma, competing in both football and wrestling.

TJ Bullard, son of WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, plays football for the University of Central Florida.

These legacy athletes join a class of twelve recruits from a diverse range of collegiate sports programs across the country. The full list of new NIL signees includes:

Madison Kaiser – University of Minnesota (Hockey)

Garrett Beck – Grand Canyon University (Lacrosse)

Kerrigan Huynh – University of Central Oklahoma (Track and Field)

Fatima Katembo – LSU Shreveport (Basketball)

Bianca Pizano – Michigan State University (Field Hockey)

Gina Adams – Lynn University (Basketball)

Hidetora Hanada – Colorado State University (Football)

Zuriel Jimenez – Columbia University (Track and Field)

Meghan Walker – University of Nebraska (Track and Field)

WWE’s Next In Line program, launched in 2021, is designed to identify and develop elite collegiate athletes for potential careers in sports entertainment. The initiative offers access to comprehensive training, brand-building resources, and a direct pathway to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This latest class showcases WWE’s continued investment in recruiting world-class talent from across the NCAA landscape — while also planting the seeds for the next generation of wrestling royalty.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on the NIL class, Performance Center developments, and all things WWE.