Nikki Blackheart Wrapping Up Indie Dates Ahead Of WWE Move

As PWMania.com previously reported, top indie star Nikki Blackheart is said to have signed with WWE after participating in the company’s tryout that took place in February.

According to Fightful Select, Blackheart is currently wrapping up her independent bookings and plans to move to Orlando, Florida, to begin training at the WWE Performance Center soon. There is no information on when Blackheart’s last indie dates will occur or when she will report to the Performance Center. WWE has not yet announced her as a member of the latest Performance Center class.

Blackheart is a two-year veteran, having made her debut at CCW Breakout 37 in June 2021. She primarily worked for Coastal Championship Wrestling in Florida, but has also competed for AAA, Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling (where she held the MPX Women’s Championship for 29 days), and 4th Rope Wrestling.