Nikkita Lyons Injury Update Following Accident At WWE Performance Center

WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons has revealed that she is now out of action due to a severe knee injury.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lyons was eliminated from the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on this week’s NXT 2.0 program. Lyons was withdrawn from her semi-final match against Fallon Henley after suffering a freak accident while training at the WWE Performance Center. Lyons later confirmed her injury on social media, revealing a huge rubber brace on her leg while in the trainer’s room.

Lyons provided an update on Instagram on Wednesday night to keep her fans updated. She said her MCL was partially torn and sprained.

The fan favorite confirmed that there would be no need for surgery because the MCL would heal independently. She’s already doing knee rehab and wearing a brace, which is different from what she wore in her video from Tuesday. Lyons explained that doctors do not want her to wear the brace all of the time because they do not want her to get reliant on it.

Lyons said the injury could have been much worse, for which she is grateful, but it did prevent her from competing this week. She did not specify a specific date for her comeback, but she did say she would not be out of action for long. Lyons stated that her goal is to return stronger than before.

“Freak accidents happen; stuff happens when you least expect it to, so that’s when you take it and look at it in the most positive light as possible,” she said.

Lyons’ return date has yet to be revealed, but an MCL injury typically takes six weeks to heal. The recovery period for a grade 1 mild tear ranges from one to three weeks, four to six weeks for a grade 2 moderate tear, and six weeks or more for a grade 3 severe tear, depending on the severity of the injury and treatment.

You can watch Lyons’ full Instagram video below: