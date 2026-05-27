NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 8 Results – May 27, 2026

Location: Shizuoka Japan

Venue: Kiramesse Numazu

Attendence: 777

Tatsuya Matsumoto defeated Taisei Nakahara via Knee Bar (7:05)

6 Man Tag Team Match

TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita) defeated Masatora Yasuda, Valiente Jr & Toru Yano via Senton on Yasuda (8:20)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Six Or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato), Tiger Mask IV & Nick Wayne defeated Unbound Company (Robbie X, Daiki Nagai, Titan & Gedo) via Wayne’s World on Gedo (9:48)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) via Figure 4 (6:47)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Sho (8) defeated HYO (4) via Cross Armbreaker (11:13)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (8) defeated Jakob Austin Young (4) via Pinche Loco (7:37)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Kushida (4) defeated Yoh (6) via Back To The Future (9:56)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Robbie Eagles (6) defeated Taiji Ishimori (6) via Ron Miller Special (12:06)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Francesco Akira (8) defeated Jun Kasai (8) via Crown Fall (13:01)

Standings After Night 8

Block A

1st Place- Titan (10 Points) (5-1)

2nd Place- Francesco Akira, Master Wato & Jun Kasai (8 Points) (4-2)

3rd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi, Kosei Fujita, Nick Wayne & Robbie X (6 Points) (3-3)

4th Place- Valiente Jr (4 Points) (2-3) (On the bubble)

Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-6) (Eliminated)

Block B

1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado & Sho (8 Points) (4-2)

2nd Place- Taiji Ishimori, Robbie Eagles, Daisuke Sasaki & Yoh (6 Points) (3-3) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6 Points) (3-2)

Last Place- Jakob Austin Young & Kushida (4 Points) (2-4) (On the bubble) & HYO (4 Points) (2-3)