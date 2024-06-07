NJPW Star Claims He’d “Slap The Sh*t Out Of The Rock” And “F*ck Up Randy Orton”

Strong Openweight Champion and NJPW star Gabe Kidd stated that he would be interested in competing against WWE stars in an interview with WRESTHINGS. Kidd specifically referred to Randy Orton and The Rock.

“You wanna talk about a real Forbidden Door. Wrestle Kingdom 19, I want Randy Orton one-on-one. He had a bit of beef with Ospreay back in the day, he didn’t do shit about it. I’m the legend killer now. I would f**k up Randy Orton.”

“Hey, f**k The Rock as well. I’ll beat the s**t out of The Rock. I’ll slap the s**t out of The Rock, little part-timer. You want some real wrestling, come to New Japan.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quotes courtesy of Corey Brennan)