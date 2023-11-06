NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Matches With Top AEW Stars Confirmed

The card for NJPW’s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 18, is coming together, despite the fact that the show is still more than two months away. All Elite Wrestling will have a presence on the card with at least two top stars competing.

The show will feature five matches, including the main event, which will feature IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA defending against G1 winner Tetsuya Naito. Bryan Danielson will face Kazuchika Okada in a singles match after Danielson issued a recent challenge despite having a broken orbital bone.

Will Ospreay, the IWGP United States/United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion, will defend against Jon Moxley and David Finlay in a three-way match after Finlay attacked both Ospreay and Moxley last Saturday at Power Struggle.

The following is the card for the show, which will air on NJPW World on Thursday, January 4, at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. G1 winner Tetsuya Naito

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

IWGP United States/United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley & David Finlay in a three-way

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) vs. United Empire Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira)