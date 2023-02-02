No Creative Plans for WWE SmackDown Star Who Has Been Cleared of Injury for Months

Aliyah has been absent from WWE SmackDown for months, but it appears that her absence is not due to an injury.

In September, Aliyah suffered an elevated first rib and an AC sprain. She was working on SmackDown with Raquel Rodriguez at the time, and the injury forced her to miss a few weeks.

Aliyah revealed on Twitter, before removing her tweets that she has been cleared since October 27, 2022. When a fan asked about her whereabouts over the past few months, she responded with a Britney Spears meme captioned, “Umm, I don’t know…”

Another fan suggested that Aliyah return to the ring if she’s bored, to which Aliyah replied (deleted) that it “ain’t my call.”

When a fan suggested that she do backstage shoots, she responded, “If only I was backstage,” and she stated that she would not be attending the Elimination Chamber show in Montreal. “Sorry to let you down,” Aliyah said to a fan who had hoped to see her in Montreal.

She also tweeted, “Sorry to let you down,” in response to a fan who hoped she would be scanned for WWE 2K23.

