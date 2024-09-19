“No Stones Unturned” For Vince McMahon’s Netflix Doc, Some In WWE Unhappy About It

Get ready for the much-awaited “Mr. McMahon” documentary, chronicling the life and career of Vince McMahon, premiering this Wednesday, September 25th on Netflix. The documentary aims to explore the various sexual misconduct allegations that multiple women have made against McMahon throughout the years.

Included in the interviews for the documentary was Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer highlighted the meticulous approach of the documentary team, noting that they inquired about every relevant aspect concerning McMahon.

Meltzer said, “I can only say that the director who did [the documentary], covered with me every single thing that I would expect someone to cover. There were no stones unturned.”

Meltzer added, “I know that there are people in WWE who are not happy with it.” Meltzer said that these are “pro-Vince” people. He added, “We’ll see. I will say that I am certain that the people who are really really anti-Vince will not be happy. They’re actually gonna be in a tough situation because the people who are really anti-Vince are not going to be happy because I suspect there will be a lot of pro-Vince stuff there. A lot. The people that are pro-Vince will also likely not be happy…”

Recently, Conrad Thompson shared on Konnan’s podcast that there was discontent among WWE personnel regarding the documentary, labeling it a “hit piece.”

In anticipation of the documentary, a press release has been issued to reveal that Janel Grant is now represented by Kendra Barkoff Lamy of SKDK.