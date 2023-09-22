Non-Spoiler Preview For Tonight’s 2023 Grand Slam Edition Of AEW Rampage

The 2023 Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage will air as a two-hour special on TNT tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s Rampage was taped from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday, before and after the Grand Slam Dynamite.

The following is a preview of tonight’s non-spoiler match and segment:

* Santana vs. Bear Boulder

* FTW Champion Hook, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Anna Jay

* Christian Cage and AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus vs. Sting and Darby Allin

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) defend against Adam Page and The Young Bucks

* Don Callis, Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita will speak

* Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

* The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. The Best Friends vs. The Kingdom to determine the WrestleDream challengers for ROH World Tag Team Champions Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF

* AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defend against The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver

* Appearances by Ortiz, Swerve Strickland, Chris Jericho and others