NWA Has Signed Fast-Rising Women’s Wrestler

According to Fightful Select, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has signed Liviyah to a contract, although specific details about the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

The report, confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp, suggests that the deal was officially finalized in recent months.

Liviyah, also known as Liviyah Vale, has been wrestling for approximately 2.5 years and has competed in over 200 matches.

She regularly performs for Wrestling Open and LIVE Pro Wrestling, and she has also appeared for Women’s Wrestling Revolution.

Liviyah participated in the NWA tapings in February, where she competed for both the World Women’s Title and the Women’s TV Title.