NWA Announces 2026 Crockett Cup Date And Location

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that the 2026 Crockett Cup event will be held on Saturday, April 4th, in celebration of the tournament’s 40th anniversary.

The venue for this special event will be the OC Theater in Forney, Texas. Tickets for the show can be purchased through this link.

The 2025 NWA Crockett Cup took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During that event, The Immortals won the tournament by defeating The Colons. Additionally, Thom Latimer successfully defended the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against both Colby Corino and Rhino. Nattie Neidhart also challenged Kenzie Paige for the NWA World Women’s Championship.

You can check out the full announcement below:

NWA IS HEADING TO THE LONE STAR STATE FOR THE 2026 NWA CROCKETT CUP!

“Saturday, April 4th, The National Wrestling Alliance RETURNS to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area as the NWA presents the 2026 NWA Crockett Cup, a LIVE, NWA POWERRR taping event. Bring the entire family to the OC Theatre in Forney, Texas, to experience the 40th anniversary of the most prestigious Tag Team Tournament in professional wrestling live and in-person!

Join the Stars of the NWA, along with NWA President (The Smashing Pumpkins’ own frontman) William Patrick Corgan, with YOU as a part of our television-taping audience! Tickets are currently only $19.95, so grab them while you can!”