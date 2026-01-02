NWA Announces The 2025 Year-End Award Winners

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has recently announced the winners of the 2025 Year-End Awards, with thousands of votes cast across various categories through the promotion’s official Twitter (X) account.

Silas Mason was recognized as the NWA Male Wrestler of the Year, while Natalia Markova received the award for NWA Female Wrestler of the Year.

Markova also won the NWA Match of the Year award for her match against Tiffany Nieves at NWA Looks That Kill. Additionally, her impressive dropkick off the cage earned her the Moment of the Year award.

Below is the full list of winners:

NWA Wrestler of the Year (Male)

* “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason

(Other Nominees: Thom Latimer, Mims, and Bryan Idol)

NWA Wrestler of the Year (Female)

* Natalia Markova

(Other Nominees: Kenzie Paige, Tiffany Nieves, and Big Mama)

NWA Tag Team of the Year

* Knox & Murdoch

(Other Nominees: Television’s Most Attractive, The Immortals, and Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton of The Southern Six)

NWA Match of the Year

* Natalia Markova vs. Tiffany Nieves – NWA Looks That Kill

(Other Nominees: Silas Mason vs. Thom Latimer – NWA 77, Team KFW vs. Team JCP – NWA 77, and Thom Latimer vs. Colby Corino vs. Rhino – NWA Crockett Cup 2025)

NWA Breakthrough Star of the Year

* Mike Mondo

(Other Nominees: The SlimeBallz, Alex Taylor, and The Immortals)

NWA Moment of the Year

* Natalia Markova Dropkick Off the Cage, NWA Looks That Kill

(Other Nominees: Pope Returns, Silas Mason Breaks Bryan Idol’s Collarbone, and Immortals Win 2025 NWA Crockett Cup)

NWA Hot Prospect of the Year

* Kylie Paige

(Other Nominees: Kerry Morton, Carson Bartholomew Drake, and Slade)

NWA Shock of the Year

* NWA POWERRR Moves to Roku Sports

(Other Nominees: Gargantuan Gretta Debuts, Col. Joe Cazana Declares Himself NWA President, and The SlimeBallz Win U.S. Tag Titles)

