Colby Corino No Longer Under Contract With NWA

According to Fightful Select, Colby Corino is no longer under contract with the NWA, as his agreement with the promotion has officially expired.

He is now a free agent and can sign with any other wrestling company.

Corino has been out of in-ring action since August due to undergoing emergency spinal surgery.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover his medical expenses, raising $20,000.

Corino signed with the NWA in 2021 and is a former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

He previously appeared for WWE, including in a RAW Underground match in August 2020.