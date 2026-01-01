EC3 Announces Departure From NWA

Former National Wrestling Alliance Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 has officially announced that his time with the promotion has come to an end.

The veteran wrestler confirmed his departure in a statement shared on X, reflecting on a highly successful and defining run with the NWA that included more than a year as the company’s top champion.

In his statement, EC3 expressed appreciation for the opportunity while reaffirming the philosophy behind his on-screen persona.

“The Top 1% was never a ‘gimmick.’ It is a standard. Future actions will reflect that.”

EC3’s tenure with the NWA was headlined by a dominant reign as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship holder. He captured the title at NWA 75 on August 27, 2023, defeating Tyrus in a Bullrope Match — a loss that resulted in Tyrus’ retirement.

Reflecting on what he described as his “Overman Year,” EC3 highlighted the scope and workload of his championship reign, noting that he recorded “over 80 defenses, across four continents.” Among the moments he cited as standouts were:

Retiring Tyrus, which he addressed succinctly with, “You’re welcome.”

Samhain in Cleveland, where he defended the title against Thom Latimer in his hometown.

“Ultimate Match or Death”, a marquee encounter with Matt Cardona.

A successful defense against Jax Dane, marking his only match against the former champion.

EC3’s reign lasted 370 days before coming to an end at the NWA 76th Anniversary Show on August 31, 2024, where he dropped the title to Latimer. Prior to holding the Worlds Heavyweight Championship, EC3 also captured the NWA National Heavyweight Championship at NWA 312 in April 2023, later vacating the belt to focus on his pursuit of the top prize.

Outside of his in-ring accomplishments, EC3 emphasized his behind-the-scenes contributions to the promotion. He revealed that he played a key role in establishing Exodus Pro as the NWA’s first official territory. According to EC3, the initiative was built on “standards, self-directed creativity, and legitimate talent development,” with several wrestlers from the system eventually advancing to the NWA main roster.

EC3, real name Michael Hutter, officially signed with the NWA in February 2023 after making his debut at NWA 74 in August 2022. His arrival followed the 2022 merger of his independent promotion Control Your Narrative with the NWA.

Before his NWA run, EC3 enjoyed significant success elsewhere, including two reigns as TNA World Heavyweight Championship holder and four reigns as WWE 24/7 Championship champion.

With his departure now official, attention turns to what the former world champion has planned next — and where “The Top 1%” standard will surface moving forward.