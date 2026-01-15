Former NWA Star Rick Link Has Passed Away

According to PWInsider.com, former NWA star and former AWA Southern Heavyweight Champion Rick Link has passed away at the age of 66. Link was well-known for his feuds with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler in Memphis and worked under the names M.E.B. in NWA Central States and Man Mountain Link in the CWA.

This sad news follows an announcement from Link’s sister in December 2025, when she revealed that he was entering hospice care. At that time, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover his eventual funeral expenses.

Growing up as a fan of professional wrestling, Link began his training at the age of 15 under Johnny Hunter. He made his wrestling debut in 1975, competing for Hunter’s Eastern Wrestling Association, the IWA, and other promotions.

Link started working for the NWA in 1979, where he famously feuded with Lawler in Memphis and became involved in Lawler’s rivalry with Andy Kaufman. He entered semi-retirement in 2010, with his most recent recorded match taking place at Revolution Wrestling Authority’s Unfinished Business in May 2023.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Rick Link.