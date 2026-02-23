Backstage Report From NWA Powerrr Tapings

According to PWInsider.com, several notable names were backstage at last Saturday night’s NWA Powerrr TV tapings in Tampa, Florida.

These included NXT star and interim NXT General Manager Robert Stone, former WWE referee Mike Chioda, and former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi, also known as Jinder Mahal.

The report did not provide details about the roles they played during the tapings. However, it is likely that Stone, who is based in the Orlando area with his family and owns a gym, was simply backstage visiting friends and colleagues at the NWA Powerrr event.

Veteran WWE referee Mike Chioda was released by the company at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Meanwhile, Dhesi was released by WWE in April 2024.