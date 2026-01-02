Backstage News On Colby Corino Entering Free Agency

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Colby Corino’s contract with the NWA has expired, and he is now a free agent.

According to BodySlam.net, both WWE and AEW have expressed interest in Corino’s situation. However, it is unclear whether any official negotiations have taken place so far.

The report also notes that while Corino has never appeared for AEW, he did participate in two WWE events in the past. Additionally, his father, ECW legend Steve Corino, works as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center.

The report further states that Corino is in discussions with the NWA regarding a potential new contract, but it remains uncertain whether an agreement will be reached.

Corino has been sidelined from in-ring action since undergoing spinal surgery in August.

His most recent match took place at America’s Most Liked Wrestling’s AML Battle Scars 2025 on July 27, where he teamed with Shane Williams in a losing effort against the AML Tag Team Champions, AJ Francis and Bojack.