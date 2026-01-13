Colby Corino Re-Signs Multi-Year Contract With NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) recently announced through Fightful.com that Colby Corino has signed a new multi-year deal with the organization.

According to the report, Corino’s previous contract with the NWA expired at the beginning of the year, and both AEW and WWE expressed interest in signing him.

Colby Corino is the son of pro wrestling legend Steve Corino and is a former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. He has been out of in-ring action since undergoing spinal surgery in August 2025, with his last competition occurring at AML Battle Scars 2025 on July 27.

Corino made his return to NWA TV on December 9, mentioning that he is not yet cleared to compete but intends to return to the ring once he receives medical clearance.