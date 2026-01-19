Colby Corino Explains Why He Chose To Re-Sign With NWA

NWA star Colby Corino spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about several topics, including how he is feeling after undergoing neck surgery in August 2025.

Corino said, “Every day it gets a little bit better. I’ve been trying to go back to the gym. I’m still not 100% full strength yet, but I’m not limited from doing anything in the gym. I could do all the exercises that I did before. So we’re making good steps. It was pretty crazy, going from such a sudden grind to a sudden nothing. It kind of drove me a little crazy, a little bit at first, just sitting around the house all day and not having nothing to do. But then I started to really start being able to do this stuff that I haven’t been able to do for the past few years and watch a bunch of movies, catch up on video games, spend time with my family. I’ve just been trying to make the most out of this time that I have off and trying to live it up, have a little fun.”

On why he chose to re-sign with the NWA:

“Sometimes the negotiations, you gotta be able to walk away from the table, to know your worth. At the end of the day, I’ve never said in an interview that my goals are to main event WrestleMania or any of that—just to feed my family with wrestling and I’m able to do that right now. So anything else that I achieve now is just house money. So as we went, we were able to talk and come to an agreement that works with everybody. Honestly, I just feel like my work in NWA isn’t done. I still have way more to do, there’s more for me to do on the indies and there’s more for me to do with my wrestling school and the promotion I help run. I just don’t feel done yet. The NWA gives me a place that I’m able to grow or with the, with the people around me and also be able to support my family.”

On not wanting to enter 2026 as a free agent:

“When rolling in the midnight, like and not having a job in the New Year, it’s kind of scary. Especially when you have a injury like mine. It’s like, ‘Oh, is anyone going to want me?’ and then the day at like New Year’s day, I don’t know. I just kind of start feeling a little bit different. I was like, ‘Wait, I had my phone ringing a little bit more than I thought it did.’ It made me feel a little bit more confident about myself.”