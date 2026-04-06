NWA Powerrr Lands New TV Deal With Sinclair Broadcasting

NWA broadcaster Joe Galli announced during the recent Crockett Cup event that their flagship show, NWA Powerrr, has found a new television home with the Sinclair Broadcasting Group, according to a report by Fightful.com. The report also stated that NWA Powerrr is set to air on Comet, the sci-fi broadcast network under the Sinclair banner.

Additionally, PWInsider.com reports that NWA is aiming for a return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in July.

Fans may remember Sinclair as the former television home of Ring of Honor (ROH), which was previously owned by AEW President Tony Khan before he acquired ROH in spring 2022. ROH TV used to air on CW and MyNetworkTV affiliates. Currently, NWA Powerrr airs on the Roku Sports Channel and has previously been streamed on YouTube, Twitter, The CW App, and FITE TV.