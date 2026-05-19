Top Indie Wrestler Officially Signs With NWA

According to Fightful Select, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has signed top indie wrestler Hayden Backlund to a contract.

Backlund has been working with the NWA for several months and participated in the 2026 Crockett Cup, where he and his tag team partner, Pretty Boy Smooth, were eliminated in the first round by the Wrestling Machines.

Backlund is a six-year veteran in the wrestling world, having performed for various promotions such as Beyond Wrestling, NEOPro, and Exodus Pro over the past couple of years.

He appeared in several matches on AEW Dark in 2021 and made his most recent appearance for AEW in July 2023, where he and Myung-Jae Lee faced The Kingdom on an episode of AEW Rampage.