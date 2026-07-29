NWA Owner Billy Corgan Selected For Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce recently announced in a press release that Billy Corgan, the owner of NWA, will be part of the 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame class. He will be honored alongside his band, the Smashing Pumpkins, as well as several other stars, including Cheech & Chong, Idris Elba, Pedro Pascal, Adam Scott, The Ramones, Grandmaster Flash, and more.

The announcement explained that the honorees were selected from hundreds of nominations during a committee meeting held on May 15th and were confirmed by the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors on July 22nd.

Here is the full list of the 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame class:

MOTION PICTURES:

Cheech & Chong, Idris Elba, Sam Elliott, Elle Fanning & Dakota Fanning (double ceremony), Kate Hudson, Delroy Lindo, Sam Rockwell, and Ted Sarandos

TELEVISION:

David Alan Grier, Lisa Kudrow, Bill Lawrence, Pedro Pascal, Adam Scott, Jeff Probst, Keke Palmer, and Raven-Symoné

RECORDING:

Karol G, David Guetta, Waylon Jennings (Posthumous), The Ramones, Joseph Saddler (Grandmaster Flash), Marc Shaiman, Sia, Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, and Lil Wayne

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE:

Jo Koy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Roberto Bolle

SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT:

Jimmie Johnson

RADIO:

Lenard “Charlamagne tha God” McKelvey