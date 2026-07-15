Tiffany Nieves Opens Up About NWA Women’s World Championship, NWA 78, TVMA, More

In an exclusive interview with PWMania’s Scott Mitchell (@scott44mitchell), the NWA Women’s World Champion, Tiffany Nieves (@TiffanyNieves_) opens up about her NWA Women’s World Championship win over Natalia Markova, competing at NWA 77 in her home state of New York, being in Gretta’s corner at NWA 78 against Natalia Markova, NWA on Comet TV, and much more. Watch it in its entirety down below.

You defeated Natalia Markova for the NWA Women’s World Championship earlier this year at The Crockett Cup. What went through your mind when you finally got to hoist the title over your head?

“Can I have a cup of water? That’s what was going through my mind. Now. The only thing that I wanted to do was to gulp it back and spit it right in Markova’s face. She looked super dehydrated. Are you kidding me? I came out victorious in the Burke Invitational, and I had to deal with the most difficult match of my career to date, and I had to deal with a Steel Cage, which was historical. It was the first-ever in the state of Alabama, against Markova. But that was the most difficult match I’ve had to date. If you watched that episode, it took a lot of strategic planning. The secret I will allow everyone to know is that less is more. But because less is more, it requires a lot of thinking and a lot of moving parts. What was going through my mind, I really wanted some water at that moment. My second thought was success. Finally. What took so damn long? The thing was, I truly believe in hard work over everything. Even though I make everything look easy, it took me becoming a two-time NWA Women’s Tag Team Champion. It took me becoming the longest-reigning NWA Women’s TV Champion. Too then, credit myself, to now becoming the first-ever Puerto Rican descent women’s champion. The thing that’s so great about that, beyond being a part of the .000000000001%, unlike others who keep sheep around, I have yes men around. I’m doing everyone a favor by being a role model and example. Aside from the fact that I defeated cancer at such a young age, my tenacity speaks volumes. Ms. Samantha Starr was looking for the champion to represent. Before that, she was lost, being overlooked. If you don’t know this, Ms. Samantha Starr is the only third-generation wrestler on both sides, her mother and father. She is now on the side of the best team ever, TVMA, La Princesa, and the towering giant, Gretta. Gretta was lost in Tampa. The highest skyscraper is there. She didn’t make it beyond second grade. She can barely speak. But her strength is beyond any Olympic Gold medalist to date. Now, Gretta has purpose. Ms. Starr has purpose. Together, we’re unstoppable. In fact, bueno.”

Markova had just worked a grueling match with Sirena Veil. You had Gretta choke-slam her and pinned her, with one foot, to make a statement. What went through this plan for you, and having Gretta by your side as well?

“I kept my word. I told Gretta I would allow her to participate in one of the grandest stages of all. I did that. That goes to show I’m a loyal woman. That was going through my mind. Being a leader is not easy. I set an example by putting my foot down. I will put my foot down in every single locker room, in every single opportunity I get. If it’s not on your throat, if it’s not your neck, if it’s not on your head, it will be on you. I’ll be ten toes down on anyone. You can knock me down nine times, and I’ll get up ten. That was the statement I was making that night.”

Your and Markova’s rivalry went way back as you two battled inside a Steel Cage in 2024. What was this match like for you?

“I can wrap it up in many things. I will make it so it’s digestible for anyone listening. That match was definitely survival of the fittest. It reminded me of what it was like growing up in the Bronx. I had to be resourceful. I had things, weapons, a cage. At one point, I had to use the referee’s belt. I was willing to do anything and everything to keep Markova down. I overlooked for a second that Markova was willing to do the same. What I mean by that was, I was so close to being victorious, as you know, being so close is not enough. I underestimated her background, her upbringing, and how much she had to prove herself to the world. She was willing to die, put her life on the line to defeat me. She climbed all the way to the top, and if I didn’t step in the way, that’s what I did: I stepped in the way to stop her fall. If I hadn’t stepped in the way, she would be deceased right now. Imagine a deceased Markova, which means I would be victorious. But what would make headlines? A deceased Markova, or a defeated Markova, Tiffany the champion? She was willing to be selfish and steal my moment with her death, at the cost of my not winning. The world doesn’t realize that. That’s a psychopath if you ask me. That’s someone with no character, no morals. I don’t know if she has anyone to go home to who cares about her. But, it’s very obvious she has nobody. I have people depending on me. Although I will fight tooth and nail, I have proved without having to put my life on the line, I’m the blood, sweat, and tears of the NWA, without having to stoop that low.”

You’ve had one defense so far, in your 96-day reign, against Gina Sais Quoi. What was this one like for you, to battle such an eccentric name?

“She had the nerve to make a voodoo doll of me. She got the hair so wrong. Maybe if she paid attention to detail more, she would have been victorious in this match. That’s an off-pale color, I’m a beautiful, mocha. I have beautiful pearly teeth, but she has no smile. The hair is just completely off. Completely off. People have to use potions, magic, I’m telling you, half the roster is psychotic. I’m the only sane woman there. I can tolerate bullies very well; I don’t let the bullcrap get to me. The one thing I said to someone in the locker room who was complaining about losing is that winners focus on winning, losers focus on winners. She was focused, too focused on me. Instead of herself. So yeah, I had my first defense. Ms. Samantha Starr dug six-feet under because people are so scared to lose to La Princesa, Tiffany Nieves. I have to give her credit for stepping up, but she was half alive, and way too obsessed with me… I wasn’t scared for a second, if you ask me. I wasn’t scared. I smacked her right in the face. I’ll do it again, too. It was just as you saw. 1, 2, 3, and done. She’s lucky she got to whip me with her hair. Her hair smells like ten rotten squirrels, dead, roadkill. That’s what it was like. It was gruesome. But I’m the blood, sweat, and tears of the National Wrestling Alliance, so I did what I had to do. It’s not everyone’s ideal situation to have to go against roadkill, but I did it. I didn’t know about her voodoo, but I have to give her credit. When you look at her, she’s not someone you want to give a ride to the gas station. She’s very terrifying to others. But I did what I needed to do. I kicked cancer’s ass, you’re going to have to do a lot more to just scare me. She deserves credit for stepping up; that was her debut match at NWA. She deserves little to no right to touch me, which is why I defeated her so quickly. I was so aggravated. What has she done? What has she done to even try to lay a finger on me? Aside from being the deadliest thing I’ve ever smelled, her hair is a force to be reckoned with; you do not want to be whipped by her hair. The fact that I was still able to stand up after being whipped in the face most of the time is why I returned the favor and gave her two sidewalk slams multiple times. I call it the Bronx Slam. I gave her two Bronx Slams and got the job done. I needed to get the job done quickly because if I didn’t, I would have suffocated from the smell of her hair. That’s what she has. I’ll warn everyone. If you can hold your breath as long as I did, you can get past her. If you can’t, best of luck.”

Your second reign is right around the corner as you will be squaring off with Markova once again at Hard Times. What was your mindset heading into this one?

“My mindset is that I’m willing to do anything and everything to get in the ring, and everyone should appreciate it. Against the doctor’s will, possibly against God’s will. I will be getting in that ring and letting Markova know that the stakes will double the second she’s across that ring from me.”

One year ago, at NWA 77, you put that NWA Women’s Television Championship on the line against Sirena Veil in what I thought could have been the show stealer of the night. What was this whole experience, competing at The Paramount and working with Sirena, like for you?

“That is one of my favorites. New York holds a special place. That was one of the proudest moments in my existence. I was able to defend my title in front of my nieces, nephews, my father, my sister, and I am from New York. That is the closest show we’ve ever had. I do not see my family. I missed 13 birthdays for my brother, 13 of them. People think success happened overnight for me. I’ll be damned. I have been working towards this goal since I was a teenager. Since I was a teenager, I have moved out of my home quickly, and was separated from my parents because I had goals, ambitions, and dreams. I’m not a second-generation wrestler. I don’t come from riches. I created it myself. I am a self-made La Princesa. That day, I was able to have my family front row, see me be victorious. I knew I’d be victorious. If you don’t have special people in the crowd, everyone loves to hate La Princesa, but that day, I felt the love. I felt the love so much. I gave Sirena Veil the fight of her life. That was her debut match. Shortly after she got signed. She should be thanking me like the entire roster. That’s very historic to me because a young and upcoming girl got signed off that match. It is what it is. She put up a good fight. I’m dealing with half-alive opponents, blood-sucking vampires, and still coming out victorious. I’m a champion. I was born to be a champion. It’s very special that you speak of that. It brings me to a very fond place. I had so much to prove to myself and to my family, and I haven’t stopped since then. Thank you for bringing that up. I can’t wait to get back to New York, honestly.”

You are the longest-reigning NWA Women’s World Television Champion, holding that title for 426 days. What did that reign mean to you?

“Who’s counting? It’s proof. It’s proof in the pudding. Do you know I’m the only champion who refused to oblige or follow their six-minute and five-second rule? Every other champion had to complete a match in under six minutes and five seconds. I said no. I refuse. La Princesa is on her own time. That’s why it was TV’s Most Attractive era ever. I’m the only champion to have ever done that.”

Fast forward to this year’s event, as NWA 78 quickly approaches, you will be in Gretta’s corner as she challenges Natalia Markova. What’s your mindset heading into this one?

“Oh my Goodness, about time. You were speaking briefly about my reign as TV Champion, but during my longest reign ever, you overlooked that I had the dual responsibility of being the NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions. During that time, not enough people spoke about it, but I was left for dead. My tag partner at the time just went and took a trip to Japan without letting me know, and left me to defend the titles by myself. I was in multiple matches, basically handicapped. Fighting tooth, nail, hair, everything, to remain the TV Champion, to remain the Women’s World Tag Team Champions. I did so. In fact, I became two times. When you speak about me being in Gretta’s corner, it’s about time. I’ve been in every single person’s corner, making sure they stand strong. When I’m not in their corner, I’m standing for myself. As a matter of fact, I’m incorrect. When I’ve been standing, I’ve had nobody in my corner. Still, executed. It’s about time that everyone repays the favor. I’m going to spoil something, like usual, everyone is going to go home happy. Get your tickets today.”

What has it been like to team with Valentina Rossi, now WWE’s Gianna Capri, and run the NWA women’s tag team division, and now seeing her growth and all she’s doing in her own right?

“I think you assume. I don’t know anything she’s been doing. It’s not my concern. If she’s no longer the NWA Women’s Tag Team Champion, I couldn’t care less. I don’t watch for her, I don’t look for her, I don’t ask her. As far as I’m concerned, the last time I smacked her in the face and Gretta chokeslammed her, that’s the end of business with whatever she wants to call herself. It can change, but as far as I’m concerned, she did what she needed to. The one thing I was taught was, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all. But, I’ll tell you. She should be thanking me. Before that, she was at home crying and recovering, and I dragged her ass out of it. So, she should be thanking me.”

Overall, the NWA women’s division is unbelievably stacked. What does it mean for you to be a part of it?

“What does it feel like when I look in the mirror? I feel proud. I feel proud. I feel like it took way too long for Nieves to be introduced to the world, and I apologize. But, I promise you, as long as it took, it’s going to be double, triple, the time you’ll get to enjoy me, so you’re welcome. I’m going to make up for all the time lost.”

Why should fans check out the NWA on Saturdays, at 4 pm EST, only on Comet TV?

“It’s the hottest time of NWA ever; we know everyone is watching. Why do you think we got a Comet TV deal on cable television? People wanted it. Why do you think we had to go to Tubi? Because everyone in every country was screaming about not having a replay. They know. They know where to find me. Go to the NWA website, I’m all over it, and it tells you exactly where I’m at, and I know you stalkers want to know.”

Looking ahead, do you have any future goals?

“What do you mean? I’m the NWA World Women’s Champion; that’s a stupid question. Do you want more of my blood, sweat, and tears? My goal is already accomplished. But, I invite any and everyone to step up, because my goal is to face any and everyone who is not scared to lose to La Princesa,” Tiffany Nieves. Get it? Got it? Good.”