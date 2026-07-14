NWA Empowerrr 2026 To Stream Free On YouTube

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that its Empowerrr 2026 pay-per-view (PPV) event will take place on Friday, August 28th, at the Sevierville Civic Center in Sevierville, Tennessee. This event will be held in association with Kenzie and Kylie Paige’s NWA Kross Fire Promotion and will stream live on the NWA YouTube Channel, starting at 8:00 PM ET, free of charge.

The inaugural NWA Empowerrr event took place in August 2021, headlined by a Women’s Invitational Cup won by Chelsea Green. Additionally, there was an NWA World Women’s Championship match in which Kamille defended her title against Leyla Hirsch.

Tickets are now available for purchase via this link. The talent announced so far includes NWA Women’s World Champion Tiffany Nieves, NWA World Women’s Television Champion Gisele Shaw, as well as Kenzie and Kylie Paige, and Sirena Evil.