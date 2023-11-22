NWA Power Now Streaming On The CW Streaming App

NWA owner Billy Corgan revealed several weeks ago that the band had signed two television deals with a “top 20 network.” The network was later identified as the CW Network.

NWA Power and a reality TV show about the NWA’s day-to-day, behind-the-scenes business are the two programs set to air. Corgan had wanted to do a reality TV show for a long time and came close while running RESISTANCE Pro wrestling in Chicago as he had signed a deal with A&E to produce one.

The big contract was jeopardized when Jim Mitchel was at a table with women around him drinking alcohol during the NWA Samhain pay-per-view, and it appeared that Mitchell was snorting cocaine off the table before passing it around to everyone around him.

As previously reported, the spot irritated people at The CW, and a higher-up at The CW actively pushed for NWA programming to only air on The CW app rather than on television. WWE later signed an agreement with the network to launch NXT in the fall of 2024.

The episodes of NWA’s flagship show, Power, were added to the network on Tuesday, beginning with the September 5 episode and running through October 24. The agreement has yet to be officially announced.