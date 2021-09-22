NXT 2.0 Possibly Moving In An Edgier Direction While Targeting A Younger Audience

During the head-to-head battles with AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT often struggled against AEW in the 18-49 demographic even when NXT won in overall viewership.

It is being reported by Fightful Select but Vince McMahon has encouraged the idea of NXT 2.0 being targeted for a younger audience in the 18-34 demographic. It’s being said that everything from in-ring work and aggression to harsher language will be focused on.

Fightful also noted the following:

Another point that we haven’t verified was more lenience on female character gear, though it wasn’t specified what exactly that means. ‘Keep up with current affairs with promos and character verbiage’ was another point said to be brought up.