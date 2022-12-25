NXT Level Up Results – December 23, 2022

Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne

Myles Borne took Charlie Dempsey down to the mat as the match began and worked on the arm. Dempsey worked his way back to his feet and grabbed a side headlock on Borne. Borne hit a dropkick in response but Dempsey grabbed the head once more and dragged Borne down to the mat and worked on the arm while driving his knee into the side of Borne’s head. Borne attempted an escape but Dempsey applied a headscissors to keep Borne grounded and looked to lock in an armlock.

Borne attempted a comeback but Dempsey slowed down the pace once more working Borne’s arm by applying the keylock. Borne got to his feet and they traded strikes and Borne hit a suplex and a back drop. Borne went to the top rope but missed a crossbody and Dempsey hit the bridging back suplex for the victory.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer

Dani Palmer hit a springboard roll up for a near fall on Sol Ruca before both women kipped up to their feet. Palmer worked Ruca down to the mat working on the arm as Ruca used her strength to escape. An exchange of near falls happened before Ruca hit a dropkick on Palmer and hit the Sol Snatcher to score the victory.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Hank Walker vs. Trick Williams

Match starts off with Trick Williams mocks Hank Walker but Walker used his strength on Williams early sending him to the outside. Back in the ring Walker hit a scoop slam but was unable to follow up as Williams worked on Walker in the corner after hitting a neckbreaker. Williams hit a knife edge chop on Walker but this fired up Walker who responded with a chop of his own.

Williams hit a clothesline which dropped Walker to the mat. Walker powered back up to his feet and they exchanged punches before Walker hit a running powerslam on Williams for a near fall. Williams avoided a charge from Walker in the corner and hit a swinging neckbreaker for two but quickly followed up with the Trick Kick to put away Walker.

Winner: Trick Williams