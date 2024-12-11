NXT Level Up & WWE LFG Spoilers From 12/10 Taping

WWE taped matches for LFG on A&E and NXT Level Up at the WWE NXT on The CW show in Orlando, FL. on December 10.

The following are spoilers from the taping of the bouts for the two shows:

NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS

* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.

* Joe Coffey defeated Keanu Carver via discus lariat.

* Lainey Reid defeated Kendall Grey via running knee. After the match, Lainey attacked Kendall. Carlee Bright ran out for the save followed by Wendy Choo and Kali Armstrong to attack Carlee and Kendall. Layla Diggs came out and she/Carlee/Kendall cleared the ring while Lainey/Wendy/Kali looked on from the entrance.

WWE LFG: LEGENDS & FUTURE GREATS SPOILERS

* They had a video screen with a logo for the show but no ring aprons/announce table cover.

* Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer while Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were at the commentary table.

* Elijah Holyfield defeated Anthony Luke via a school boy roll up.

(H/T: Billy K. and PWInsider.com)