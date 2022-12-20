NXT Star Gets WWE Logo Tattoo on His Chest (Video)

While many WWE employees have long-term plans to work there, others have other endeavors in mind for the time after their contracts are up.

One NXT member appears to have no intention of ever leaving WWE, as evidenced by the fact that he recently had the WWE logo tattooed on his chest. You read that correctly.

NXT talent Edris Enofe showed off his tattoo today on social media, and it appears to be real. When he wrestles, it will be difficult to miss the tattoo because it is on the right side of his chest. No word on what he would do if he and the company ever split, but if he ends up working for AEW in a few years, he could just hide it.

You can check out the tattoo below: