Drew McIntyre Out Of WWE King Of The Ring, Update Coming On Tonight’s RAW

“The Scottish Warrior” is out.
WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a video announcement on Monday to announce that Drew McIntyre has been pulled from the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament.
Due to the late-breaking news, WWE is now advertising that fans will find out what this means for Finn Balor, the originally scheduled KOTR tournament opponent for McIntyre tonight, on Raw.
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.
