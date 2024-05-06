Spoiler Update On Change To Original King Of The Ring Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The replacement for Drew McIntyre in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament has been revealed.

Fightful Select is reporting that “Main Event” Jey Uso will be replacing Drew McIntyre in his originally scheduled opening round match in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

As noted, Raw G.M. Adam Pearce released a video announcement on Monday regarding the late-breaking news just hours before Raw that McIntyre is out of the King of the Ring tourney.

Heading into tonight’s Raw, WWE is advertising that fans will be updated on what McIntyre pulling out of the KOTR tourney means for Balor, and Fightful Select is reporting that it will be Uso squaring off against Balor in the first round of the tournament.

