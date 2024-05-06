WWE Announces Pair Of Bouts For Tuesday Night’s NXT (5/7/2024)

Some news matches have been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Monday, WWE announced a pair of new matches for Tuesday night’s new NXT on USA show.

Ahead of the 5/7 episode of NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., it has been announced that Shayna Baszler will be taking on Karmen Petrovic, while Michin squares off against Arianna Grace.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for this week’s NXT on USA.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (5/7/2024)

* WWE NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Chelsea Green

* Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

* Supernova Sessions with NXT Champion Trick Williams

* NXT Women’s Combine

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler

* Michin vs. Arianna Grace