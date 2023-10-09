NXT Star Officially Joins WWE’s Main Roster

WWE has a lot of talent on its roster, whether it’s on the main roster with RAW and SmackDown or in NXT.

WWE has continued to sign developmental talent with little or no wrestling background in the last year, while others have been wrestling on the independent scene for years.

Dragon Lee was a significant signing for WWE, as the company has high expectations for Lee. The expectation was that he would be promoted to the main roster quickly because they saw him as the next great Mexican star, similar to Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

He signed in December of last year and was introduced on television just a few months later. He was rumored to have been quietly called up to the main roster.

WWE made it official by adding him to the SmackDown roster on WWE.com. Last Friday on SmackDown, he defeated Austin Theory.