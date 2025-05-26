NXT Star Returns, The Family Implodes, AAA Talent Arrive, Sol Ruca Retains, Mike Santana Debut Set

WWE NXT Battleground 2025 delivered a loaded night of action, debuts, and storyline twists as the road to WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide continues to heat up.

The show opened with Sol Ruca successfully defending her Women’s North American Championship against Kelani Jordan in a high-octane title bout. This marked the second PLE meeting between the two rivals. Midway through the match, ZARIA was ejected after getting caught interfering. Ruca sealed the win with a devastating top-rope inverted Sol Snatcher.

Backstage, AAA stars Dalys and Chik Tormenta were seen in conversation with NXT GM Ava, signaling further cross-brand development ahead of the June 7 Worlds Collide event.

In a major debut setup, Mike Santana was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber, confirming his intentions to target the TNA World Title. The segment was interrupted by The No Quarter Catch Crew, leading to a challenge from Tavion Heights. Santana vs. Heights is now official for the May 27 episode of NXT, marking Santana’s in-ring WWE debut.

In trios action, Josh Briggs teamed with NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank to take on The Culling — Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen. After a competitive match, Tank scored the fall over Jensen. However, The Culling launched a post-match ambush until a returning Yoshiki Inamura made a shocking appearance to even the odds. Inamura, who was thought to be returning to Japan, rejoined forces with Briggs in a powerful moment of redemption.

Later in the night, Ethan Page was informed by Ava that his upcoming North American Championship match against Ricky Saints will open the May 27 episode of NXT on The CW. Ava also confirmed that the winner of that match will defend the title at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide.

The long-simmering collapse of The Family exploded in an emotional and heated showdown between Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. Stacks appeared remorseful mid-match, but D’Angelo showed no forgiveness. A distraction from Luca Crusifino opened the door for Stacks to score the win with a low blow and running knee. Afterwards, Crusifino offered a truce to D’Angelo, who walked away in silence. The once-dominant Family now stands broken beyond repair.

