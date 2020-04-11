NXT – WWE Network UK News, Steve Austin and Ric Flair Video, WWE Pop Question

– The latest episodes of NXT will be added to the WWE Network in the UK seven days after its initial broadcast in the United States. According to Pwinsider, the change will be “effective immediately.”

While the exact reason why this is being done isn’t known just yet, it’s likely that WWE’s new deal with BT Sports gives them the rights to air weekly NXT TV.

As of now, WWE has not made a formal announcement on the change.

– WWE posted the latest edition of “Pop Question”, showing Superstars revealing their “go-to” meals after working out:

– WWE posted the following video, showing Steve Austin and Ric Flair giving school-letter grades to other Superstars using the Figure-Four Leglock: