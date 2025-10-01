Official Announcement Regarding ‘The Hulk Hogan Story: A Biographical Trilogy’

The following was issued:

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!

The Hulk Hogan Story: A Biographical Trilogy

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hulk-hogan-book/the-hulk-hogan-story-a-biographical-trilogy/

On the morning of July 24, 2025, the most famous professional wrestler in history – Terry ‘Hulk Hogan’ Bollea – passed away in Clearwater, Florida. Within days, I started to receive correspondence from readers who asked if I would consider writing a biography on the ‘Immortal One’ himself. This was somewhat serendipitous because without much fanfare, I had already initiated such a project!

In the wake of Bollea’s death, however, it became clear to me that my untitled book – tentatively known as The Hulk Hogan Story – couldn’t be adequately confined to a single volume. It is thus now my intention to develop a biographical trilogy on this most important subject – the first of its kind in the genre. That’s right…three full-length books on the life, career and unparalleled cultural impact of Hulk Hogan!

This groundbreaking series of books will be informed by over 100 exclusive interviews – not to mention the comprehensive research for which my books are already known. The final work will be available in paperback, audiobook and e-book formats, with a special hardcover edition – never again to be reprinted (!) – offered as a ‘Kickstarter Exclusive’ reward.



