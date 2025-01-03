Omos To Continue Wrestling For Pro Wrestling NOAH Amid WWE Hiatus

Although WWE has not been featuring Omos on television recently, the company plans to utilize him more in Pro Wrestling NOAH as their partnership with the promotion continues to grow.

Omos made his return to in-ring action at NOAH’s The New Year show on January 1, 2025, which also featured WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Teaming with Jack Morris, Omos challenged GHC Tag Team Champions Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura for the titles. In a dominant performance, Omos and Morris captured the GHC Tag Team Championship.

Following the match, Omos and Morris delivered a bold promo, declaring that no man in the world could defeat them. Their momentum continued on Thursday when Omos, Morris, and Yu Owada defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Galeno Del Mal, and Saxon Huxley in a six-man tag team match.

Pro Wrestling NOAH has now announced Omos for three additional shows this month as his presence in the promotion expands.

As of now, it remains unclear when WWE intends to bring Omos back to their television programming. For the time being, his focus seems firmly set on making a significant impact in NOAH alongside his new tag team partner.

Omos’ Upcoming NOAH Schedule: