Opening Betting Odds For Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin At WWE SummerSlam

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee will face Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam.

According to Betonline.com’s early betting odds for the contest, McAfee is the -220 favorite to win again while Corbin is the +165 underdog.

On Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled. Here is what looks to be the updated card:

No Holds Barred Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz