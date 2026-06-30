Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Opening Match Confirmed For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has announced that the previously revealed World Championship Match between reigning AEW World Champion MJF and Mark Briscoe will open this week’s episode of Dynamite, which is set to take place on Wednesday.

Briscoe earned his championship opportunity against MJF when Team Briscoe defeated Team DCMJF at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in a 12-Man Tag Team Steel Cage Match known as Death’s Door. Following the match, Briscoe expressed his eagerness for the title match, stating that he didn’t want to wait and wanted it to happen on Dynamite.

This week’s AEW Dynamite will be held at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California, and will air live on TBS and HBO Max.

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