Opening Match For AEW All Out Revealed

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed the opening contest for this Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view in Toronto, Canada. During Thursday’s media scrum, Khan announced that the reunited duo of Adam Copeland & Christian Cage will face FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to kick off the main card.

The choice to start the night with this tag team bout is notable, as the rivalry between Copeland, Cage, and FTR has been a focal point of AEW programming for months. Following their year-long feud, Copeland and Cage recently reunited, setting the stage for their first major team effort in over a decade. Meanwhile, FTR continue to be regarded as one of the best tag teams in the world today, adding further intrigue to the clash.

The rest of the All Out card is loaded with marquee matches:

Main Event: AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher – with a stipulation that if any member of The Don Callis Family interferes, Fletcher will be stripped of his TNT Title.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Four-Way Ladder Match.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Four-Way Match.

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho.

Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin.

Tables & Thumbtacks No DQ Match: MJF vs. Mark Briscoe.

The Tailgate Brawl Pre-Show will also feature:

Eight-Woman Tag Team Match.

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata.

Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The WorkHorsemen.

All Out goes live this Saturday night from Toronto, promising a night stacked with stipulations, championship bouts, and long-awaited showdowns.