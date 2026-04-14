Opening Matches For WWE WrestleMania 42 Nights 1 And 2 Revealed

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which served as the go-home show for WrestleMania 42, the company officially confirmed the opening matches for both nights of this weekend’s Premium Live Event (PLE).

While the opening match for night one on Saturday had already been announced, Michael Cole also revealed the opening match for night two on Sunday.

According to the announcement, the opening match on WrestleMania Saturday will feature a 6-Man Tag Team Match. This match will pit “The Mega Star” LA Knight and The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) against IShowSpeed and the WWE World Tag Team Champions, The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory). Meanwhile, the opening match on night two, scheduled for Sunday, will feature “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar facing “The Ruler” Oba Femi.

This announcement confirms a report last week by Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, which noted that ESPN had pushed for Lesnar vs. Femi to be included in matches broadcast on its traditional platforms, and that WWE was happy to comply.

WWE WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.