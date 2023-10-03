Opening Segment For Tonight’s WWE NXT Revealed

“The Man” has come back around to WWE NXT.
Ahead of tonight’s post-No Mercy episode of the weekly NXT on USA television program, WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will be kicking off the show.
Check out the announcement below.
🚨 🚨 🚨
After a main event for the ages at #NXTNoMercy, NXT Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE will KICK OFF #WWENXT TONIGHT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ZpoRe1orCu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 3, 2023