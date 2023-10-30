Orange Cassidy Wants To Avoid Swerve Strickland, Reflects On Memorable Past AEW Bouts

Orange Cassidy has had some memorable matches as defending AEW International Champion throughout his reigns with the title.

During a recent interview with Cheesesteaks & Controllers, the “Freshly Squeezed” one reflected on his past insane title defenses and how he wants to avoid Shane “Swerve” Strickland going forward.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the amount of insane title defenses he’s had during his past AEW International Championship reign, including bouts against Katsuyori Shibata and Wheeler Yuta: “It is bizarre that I have had so many matches because I don’t like to wrestle. Having all these matches, I don’t like any of them, but it was an honor to be in the ring with Katsuyori Shibata. I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that he wrestled me and is wrestling now. The Wheeler Yuta matches had a place that were a little more personal. I’ve had some time to think back, and people asked me this question while it was going on, and right when it ended, and I didn’t have time to reflect.”

On how he wants to avoid Shane “Swerve” Strickland: “Obviously, the Jon Moxley match is still in my brain, but there is another person…the match that I had with Swerve Strickland, that one, I’m still surprised I got out of it with the championship. Swerve is…I’m very scared of who he targets next. Here’s hoping he goes after the World Title and not me.”

Check out the complete interview at iHeart.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.