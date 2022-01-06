Original Plans For Steve Maclin’s Impact Wrestling Debut Revealed

Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin (fka WWE’s Steve Cutler) recently spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that Impact originally wanted to sign him to work in a tag team.

However, Maclin spoke with his potential partner, Westin Blake (fka Wesley Blake), and said it was important to him that he at least try a singles run. Blake was said to be OK with Maclin’s concerns, and understood.

Maclin was released from his WWE contract on February 4. He said he knew that day he would be heading to Impact Wrestling. He had talks with Impact through producers D’Lo Brown and Tommy Dreamer, and had visited a taping in 2020 with his girlfriend, Deonna Purrazzo.

Impact officials reportedly liked the style of Maclin’s social media vignettes and were going to re-create them, but just decided to run them as-is, with some of the music changed.

Maclin will challenge Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Dallas. Maclin noted that he and Miguel worked heavily with producer Shawn Daivari in setting up their Before The Impact match in July, which ended in a double count out. He said they all pretty well knew where they were going from that point on, and the program has continued for the five months since.

Stay tuned for more on Impact Hard To Kill and be sure to join us for live coverage this Saturday.