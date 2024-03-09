Otis Recalls Being Surprised By Nic Nemeth’s Technique During A Match They Had In WWE

WWE star Otis recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including being suprised by the in-ring technique Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) had when they faced each other in a match in WWE.

Otis said, “Ziggler.” “I remember he goes, ‘Ay kid, I might go for the leg, I might not, we’ll see.’ My defense is just this [stands there]. I’m not going to get into a stance.”

“He shot in, and he’s kind of getting the leg up, and I go, ‘Oh brother.’ I drop what I call the groceries on him, shut him down, he rolled out and goes, ‘Christ kid!’”

You can check out Otis’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)