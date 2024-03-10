Overnight WWE SmackDown Rating Report For 3/8/2024

The overnight preliminary viewership number of this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.368 million viewers, with a rating of 0.64 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 6.19% from this past week’s 2.23 million viewers and up 6.66% from last week’s rating of 0.60 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins confronting WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and responding to The Rock’s WrestleMania 40 challenge.